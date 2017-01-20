Having a bad day at work?

Remember that scene in “Office Space” where Peter, Samir and Michael take out their frustrations on a fax machine with a baseball bat? Wouldn’t it be cool if you could actually do that in real life without getting fired for it? Well, now you can.

The Wreck It Room at 6370 Phelan in Beaumont affords customers who have had a bad day at the office, home, school or wherever an opportunity to smash a TV screen, computer monitor or glass bottle in a controlled environment.

“The old tube screens are the best (to break),” said Wreck It Room co-owner Lance Killian. “The new LCD screens are still fun, but they don’t have enough weight to them. … If you really want to let some aggression out, old PCs are good because they’re tough.”

Killian, of Beaumont, said he and fellow owner Paul Baker of Nederland came up with the idea of opening Wreck It Room after reading an online article about “rage rooms” in bigger cities that rent out rooms furnished with common objects that people can destroy.

After visiting some rage rooms in Houston, the two decided it would be a good idea to bring one to Beaumont.

“The concept is relatively new. (Anger Room) in Dallas has been open since 2008,” Killian said.

But who would want to indulge in such a violent outburst? You might be surprised.

“When we were looking into it, what the other companies have seen, their main demographics were teachers and stay-at-home moms — people who deal with small children and get frustrated,” Killian said.

How does it work?

First you choose your weapon — baseball bat, crowbar or hammer. Customers are required to wear gloves and a face shield, and a protective jumpsuit is optional but suggested to cover your bare skin.

For $30, you can go to town on everything in the room for 5 minutes; it’s $45 for 10 minutes or $60 for 15 minutes.

“You get worn out pretty quick,” Killian said, “but people definitely leave with a grin! They can’t wait to do it again.”

The shop currently has two rooms for customers to enjoy, more than 90 TVs in inventory, and accepts donations to be smashed. You can even bring that old printer that always gives you a hard time to the Wreck It Room and put it to rest, all while relieving your stress. Ages allowed are from teens on up.

Wreck it Room’s grand opening is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19, at 1 p.m. No appointment is necessary, and walk-ins are welcome. The shop is open from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4-9 p.m. Tuesday – Friday and from 3-9 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, call (409) 223-5396 or follow Wreck It Room on Facebook.