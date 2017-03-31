Car enthusiasts unite as the world famous Mecum Car Auction comes to Houston from Thursday, April 6 – Saturday, April 8 at NRG Arena.

As seen on TV, the Mecum Auction Company is the world leader in collector car, vintage and antique motorcycle, and road art sales, hosting auctions throughout the United States. The company, specializing in the sale of collector cars for 29 years, now offers more than 20,000 lots per year with about one auction each month. Mecum has been ranked No. 1 in the world with the number of collector cars offered at auction, No. 1 in the world with number of collector cars sold at auction, No. 1 in the U.S. with number of auction venues, and No. 1 in the U.S. in total dollar volume.

The Houston show, which takes place from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. each day, will see 1,000 vehicles for sale including collector cars, classic cars, Corvettes, hot rods, street rods and muscle cars.

Some of the cars up for bid will be a 2015 Lamborghini Huracan, 1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda, 1957 Ford Thunderbird F-Bird, 1969 Shelby GT5000 Fastback, 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe and a 1928 Packard 526 Phaeton.

Advance tickets are $20 ($30 day of) or $60 for the entire event. Tickets can be purchased online at mecum.com.

Online bidder registration (mecum.com) is $100 and includes admission for two persons for all three auction days.

MRG Arena is at 1 NRG Park next door to NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans.

This event will also be shown live on NBC Sports.