Lamar baseball to host free clinics

Prior to opening its 2017 season, Lamar University baseball will hold three free youth clinics hosted by first year head coach Will Davis, his staff and select players.

Each clinic will start at 10 a.m., last approximately two hours and will be for eighth graders and younger. Cardinal baseball players and coaches will be on hand following the camp for pictures and autographs.

The first clinic will be held at Shane Isom Field of Dreams in Nederland on Jan. 28, the second in Bridge City at the Little League Field on Feb. 4 and the final one at the Lumberton Little League Fields on Feb. 11.

The Cardinals open their season Feb. 17 with the Cardinal Classic, which will feature Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Illinois. LU’s first contest will be against UWM at 6 p.m.

Individual game tickets will go on sale Jan. 15. Adult general admission is $5, and child seats go for $3.

Men’s hoops

Junior Colton Weisbrod netted a career-high 34 points to lead Lamar to a 74-54 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Jan. 7 at the Montagne Center. The Cardinals (10-6/2-1 Southland) trailed for a grand total of 13 seconds on their way to a rout of the Lions.

“What I’m most proud of is our guys’ ability to bounce back after a very disappointing loss,” said LU head coach Tic Price. “They were very focused coming into this game. We dug in defensively today. Folks may not understand just how talented Southeastern Louisiana really is. To hold those guys to just 32 percent in the second half means we were locked in.”

The Cardinals never allowed their guests an opportunity to make any sort of a run to get back into the game. LU shot nearly 53 percent from the field, including an 18-of-28 (.643) performance in the opening half. The Cardinals didn’t attempt many three-pointers but finished the game 5-of-11 (.455).

“This should speak to the character of this team and how much they want to get better,” said Price. “We had curfew at 10 p.m. last time, but I got a call from Colton at 9:30 asking me to extend curfew so the team could come to the Montagne and shoot free throws. This team has character. I really like their desire to get better. They were hurting Thursday but chose to do something about it.”

Sophomore Josh Nzeakor only scored one basket but left an impression on the game in other areas. He finished the night with eight rebounds and a career-high five blocks, while junior Zjori Bosha added four swats. Junior Torey Noel had 9 points on 4-of-7 shooting.

LU will next travel to Abilene Christian on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 4 p.m.

Football

Seniors Kade Harrington and Koby Couron have been named 2017 Academic All-Southland Conference. The Academic All-Southland teams are voted on by the head coaches, sports information directors and academic advisors from each Southland institution. Student-athletes must possess a 3.0 cumulative GPA, have completed one full academic year at the nominating institution and participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s competition to qualify for the squad.

In addition to the athletes who were voted onto the team, there were also several automatic selections. To receive an automatic bid, a student-athlete must be a first-team All-Southland Conference selection, a Capital One CoSIDA Academic All-American/All-District selection or named to the FCS Athletic Directors Association Academic All-Star team.

Harrington sported a 3.06 GPA in finance, while Couron maintained a 3.67 in mechanical engineering.

Softball

The Lamar softball team was selected as the dark horse to win the Southland Conference championship this year by D1SoftballNews.com.

LU, which revived its softball program in 2013, was picked to finish third in the conference behind defending champion McNeese and Nicholls.

“I’m thrilled with being called the dark horse team,” LU coach Holly Bruder said. “It shows that this program, which is just in its fifth year, is getting some national respect.”

Last season, the Cardinals posted a 35-22 overall mark, including an 18-9 mark in conference play en route to advancing to the Southland Conference Tournament finals, where they fell to McNeese on the Cowgirls’ home field.

“Last year was a great year, and we want to build off that,” Bruder said. “We want to get back to the finals this season and win the tournament.”

LU opens the season Feb. 10 with games against Central Michigan and Texas A&M at the Aggie Classic in College Station. The Cardinals start their home slate by hosting the Cardinal Classic from Feb. 23-26.

“This is by far the toughest schedule I have ever put together as a coach,” Bruder said. “But that’s what is going to make us ready for the tournament.”

Season tickets for the 2017 season are now on sale. For tickets, call (409) 880-1715 or lamarcardinals.com.

Women’s hoops

The Lady Cards (10-3/3-0) will host Incarnate Word on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. then travel to Abilene Christian on Wed, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m. before taking a trip to Huntsville on Wednesday, Jan. 18, to play Sam Houston State at 6:30 p.m.