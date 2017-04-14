Lamar fans can help delete blood cancer

Fans of Lamar University athletics not only have several opportunities to cheer on their favorite teams on Saturday, April 15, but also have the chance save lives by helping to delete blood cancer.

As part of the Students vs. Blood Cancer national campaign, stations will be set up at Provost Umphrey Stadium, Vincent-Beck Stadium and the LU Softball Complex to allow Lamar fans to register to be a life-saving match to a blood cancer patient in need. The process takes just a few minutes, as fans would have their cheek swabbed to determine if they are a potential match.

On average, an American is diagnosed with blood cancer every three minutes. Thanks to the Students vs. Blood Cancer drive, more than 224,000 potential lifesavers have been registered at more than 2,400 campuses, resulting in more than 900 bone-marrow donations across the nation.

There will be a station at Vincent-Beck Stadium from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. as the LU baseball team takes on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi starting at 2 p.m.

After, fans can make their way to the LU Softball Complex to set up a station as the Cardinals host Central Arkansas that is slated for a 2 p.m. first pitch.

Softball

For the first time in her career, senior pitcher Ciara Luna was named the Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week on April 10.

Luna went 2-1 with a 0.00 ERA last week as she threw a three-hit shutout at Houston on April 4, and a two-hit shutout against Sam Houston State on April 8. In her only defeat, Luna allowed no runs in a 10-inning 1-0 loss to Sam Houston State, with the only run being scored on the tie-breaker rule, where a runner is placed on second base to start the 10th inning. That run is charged to the team and not to a pitcher.

In 24 innings, Luna allowed just 12 hits and struck out 19, including 11 in the 10-inning loss. She held opponents to a .148 batting average for the week.

“Ciara did a fantastic job, and threw several innings this past week for us,” said head coach Holly Bruder. “It’s a well-deserved honor for her. She has really stepped up for us this season.”

Luna’s shutout of Sam Houston State was the sixth of her career, establishing an LU record, breaking the previous record held by Laura Hall, who pitched for LU in 1985 and 1986. Luna is 7-12 this season with a team-leading 2.70 ERA. In conference play, Luna is 4-4 with a 2.07 ERA.

The Cards (20-20, 10-5) will host Central Arkansas (15-27, 6-9) for a three-game series beginning Friday, April 14, at 5 p.m. in a double-header and one game on Saturday at 2 p.m.

LU will step out of conference play Tuesday, April 18, to host Texas State (29-8), currently second place in the Sun Belt Conference.

Baseball

The Cards (19-16) defeated Grambling (11-21) on April 11 at home despite a rain delay by the score of 11-2.

Robin Adames and Trey Silvers had two hits each for Lamar.

“When we have enough pitching and are healthy, we can be very good,” said coach Will Davis. “We had five different guys go out there and hold the other team down.”

Lamar, who is 6-9 in conference play, will host the Islands of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (13-20, 5-7) for three games at Vincent-Beck Stadium beginning Thursday, April 13, at 6 p.m., Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.

Lamar will travel east on I-10 on Tuesday, April 18, to play No. 9 LSU (22-11) in Baton Rouge 6:30 p.m.

Golf

Freshman Elodie Chapelet was named the Southland Conference Women’s Golfer of the Month for March, the SLC office announced April 5, the second time this season that Chapelet has been named Women’s Golfer of the Month (September 2016).

Chapelet, from Souraide, France, competed in two events in March, winning the Cardinal Challenge while helping LU win the team title. She finished second at the HBU Husky Invitational later in the month. Chapelet has earned medalist honors four times this season, while finishing in the top five in all eight tournaments this season. Chapelet averaged 73.17 strokes per round over six rounds, with a 68 as her low round of the month.

“Elodie had a great month,” said coach Jessica Steward. “She edged out teammates Wenny Chang and Olivia LeRoux to earn medalist honors at our home event, and she also had a strong showing at Houston Baptist. She has been consistent with her play and is very deserving of this award.”

For the season, Chapelet averages a team-leading 74.05 strokes per round, with a low round of 67.

The Cardinals return to action when they compete at the Southland Conference Tournament, set for April 17-19 in Montgomery seeking their fifth consecutive SLC title.

Track & field

Chanissey Fowler led a group that claimed 12 top 10 spots and a few personal bests April 8 when LU competed at the Baylor Invitational, hosted at Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium.

Fowler recorded a new personal best in the women’s 100 meters that put her fourth all-time in Lamar history in a time of 11.64, which was good enough for sixth place. Her time of 11.64 ranks fourth behind Alicia McIntosh (11.44), Ashley Idunoba (11.56) and Carol Aikels (11.63).

Fowler, along with Deja Phillips, Janay Stanton and Erin Derrow, raced to a 45.90 time in the women’s 4x100, which is second all-time at Lamar behind last year’s run of 45.66.