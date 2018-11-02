Lamar football defeats SFA for third consecutive win
Junior quarterback Jordan Hoy rushed for 225 yards in his first career start to lead Lamar University to a 24-17 victory at Stephen F. Austin on Oct. 27 to spoil Homecoming in Nacogdoches. It was the third consecutive victory to improve to 4-4 overall and 3-3 in Southland Conference play.
“This was a hard-fought win,” said head coach Mike Schultz. “This is a good football team and it’s always tough to win up here. Their record doesn’t indicate just how good of a team they are.”
The Cardinals finished the game with 441 yards of total offense, including 369 on the ground. Hoy finished the day with 21 carries for 225 yards and two scores, including a season-long 68-yard rush. He completed 11-of-16 passes for 72 yards.
Sophomore Myles Wanza added 16 carries for 85 yards, while A.J. Walker had 14 for 45.
Senior Rodney Randle led the Cards’ defensive effort with 15 total tackles, while junior Daniel Crosley had five tackles, including 3.5 for losses, and 1.5 sacks. He also had two QB hurries, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
“Our defense as a whole, was huge today,” said Schultz. “The game was still hanging in the balance late and our guys made some big stops.”
LU built a 17-0 halftime lead and relied on their defense in the second half.
Up 17-7, SFA had a 2nd-and-goal from the 7 but failed to score thanks to a sack and fumble recovery by Crosley. SFA had several chances to tie the score late in the game.
The Cardinals return to action Saturday, Nov. 3, when they travel to Conway to play No. 19 Central Arkansas (5-3, 4-2) at 6 p.m. The game can be heard live on 560 AM radio.
Lamar has never beaten Central Arkansas in football. The Bears are 7-0 all-time versus the Cardinals and won 42-14 last year in Beaumont.
For the third time in as many weeks, Lamar had a player who has been named Southland Conference Player of the Week as Hoy was named SLC Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 29.