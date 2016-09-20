‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ to host volunteers award dinner

Tuesday, Sept. 27, Home Instead Senior Care and Nutrition and Services for Seniors are hosting an awards and appreciation dinner honoring their partners and volunteers. The dinner will be at 6 p.m. at the Nutrition and Services for Seniors office at 4590 Concord, Beaumont.

The Be a Santa to a Senior program collects wish lists every holiday season from seniors and posts wanted items on Christmas trees throughout Southeast Texas. Donors can select an ornament, purchase the item, then leave it at the drop off location.

The program had over 90 locations last year, including 10 Market Baskets, several Walgreens, Family Pharmacy, and M&D Hardware, according to Jerald Stewart, community liaison for Home Instead Senior Care.

“It’s been a very good program,” said Jackie Prejean, chief operating officer of Nutrition and Services for Seniors. “Without all those people that are willing to put up the trees in their businesses and give them time to volunteer, we wouldn’t be able to help as many seniors as we do.”

The organizers gather wish lists from seniors at nursing homes, nutrition service centers and Meals on Wheels events.

Stewart said the program gave to over 3,000 seniors in 2015, and averages 2,500 – 3,000 per year. This is the 12th year that Home Instead has participated in this program.

The trees are usually placed in businesses around Nov. 15.

“This is actually the first time that we’re going to be giving them a banquet,” Prejean said. “I’m just honored to be able to do it.”