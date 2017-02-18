A ‘Tilt’ in the right direction

An old Parkdale Mall favorite hangout is back — and bigger and better than ever.

What was once just a 4,500-square-foot arcade known as Tilt and Gold Mine will now open back up as Tilt Studio, a 43,000-square foot indoor family entertainment center featuring a Laser Tag arena, an 18-hole black light mini-golf course, a four-lane mini-bowling alley, a Himalayan bobsled ride and eight-car bumper car arena. Tilt Studio will open Tuesday, March 7, in Parkdale Mall. The entrance of the entertainment center will be near the food court with the backside of the store taking up the space of its original location near Macy’s.

“This is designed for families,” said Kevin Jordan Sr., vice president of operations for Nickels and Dimes Inc., which operates a chain of around 75 Tilt Studio locations across the U.S. “We have a lot of 13- and 14-year-olds in there with Mom and Dad and with their little brother who’s 6 or 7. We’ve got a lot of stuff designed for little kids as well as young adults.”

“At Tilt Studio, we don’t want anyone to ever outgrow us,” added Nancy Roggio, VP of Marketing for Tilt Studio. “From youngsters on up to people in their 80s and 90s, they can all still come and enjoy food, fun and a great time.”

In addition to all the new features, Tilt will still have the gamer at heart, offering more than 100 classic and modern interactive video games for all skill levels.

Sure to catch gamers’ attention is the Transformers Human Alliance game, which features an 80-inch LED display and partners players with one of three of the movie’s stars — Optimus Prime, Bumblebee or Sideswipe. The game is almost 10 feet tall and resembles Bumblebee himself.

There will be plenty of games that award tickets players can redeem for prizes, and games that award instant prizes right out of the machine. Players will enjoy cashing their tickets in, choosing from around 70-feet of cabinetry space full of prizes, which will include video game consoles, among other items, Jordan said.

In the alien-themed laser tag arena, players will board the mother ship of a hostile alien race to shoot it out under black lights. Canadian artist Dave Frizzell of Art Attack created the sci-fi art for the arena and the art for the black light mini-golf course, which resembles a golf trip to Mars and features Mori the Martian, an award-winning character designed by Nickel and Dimes Inc. Chairman Craig Singer’s wife, Carol.

Continuing with the Martian theme is the Red Planet Snack Bar, which sells pizza, soft pretzels, nachos, hot dogs, refreshing beverages and ice-cold slushes and more.

Tilt Studio also has four party rooms, which together offer a total capacity of 130 people and can be reserved for birthdays.

Patrons won’t have to worry about carrying around a pocketful of tokens either. In order to play games or go on rides, they will instead get a Tilt Studio Game Card that can be used at all attractions and video games. The price of each game or attraction will be automatically deducted from the card every time it is swiped. You may put as much or as little money on your card as you would like to spend and may reload it as often as you like.

Tilt Studio’s grand opening March 7 will include a Golden Ticket Contest, where 50 lucky winners will each receive three full hours of unlimited video games (excludes merchandise or ticket games) at the fun center any day or time they choose.

Plus, all Golden Ticket Winners will automatically be entered to win the Golden Ticket Grand Prize.

The Grand Prize winner will receive three full hours of unlimited video games for themselves and nine of their friends, plus pizza and fountain beverages.

The Grand Prize Winner must use their entire prize with friends during a three-hour period arranged in advance with the store manager.

Also, 10 Golden Ticket Winners will be selected in a random drawing on the following Fridays: March 10, March 17, March 24, March 31 and April 7. The Grand Prize winner will be selected Saturday, April 8. All Golden Ticket winners will be announced via the Tilt Studio Beaumont Facebook page and by e-mail. All entrants must be 13 years of age or older. Only one entry per valid e-mail address is allowed. No purchase is necessary. Entry blanks will be available at the Redemption Center beginning March 7 when the store opens.

For more information about this family-friendly fun center, visit the Tilt Studio website at www.tiltstudio.com. Be sure to visit Facebook at Tilt Studio Beaumont for more Grand Opening updates and details, party packages, game information, special events and promotions and more.

Birthday parties will begin at Tilt on April 1. Reservations can be made on the website or by calling (409) 242-4301.

Ronald Kostelny, president of Nickels and Dimes Inc., said Tilt Studio would be hiring approximately 50 people to work at different shifts in the store.