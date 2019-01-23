$10,000 reward offered in Beaumont gas station robberies

Following two separate overnight robberies on Monday, Jan. 21 and Tuesday, Jan. 22, Exxpress Mart is offering a $10,000 reward for information relating to the crimes which resulted in one employee being injured.

According to information from the Beaumont Police Department, at about 3:15 a.m. on Jan. 21, BPD officers were responding to a panic alarm from the gas station on E. Cardinal Drive in South Beaumont. Upon arrival officers learned two suspects had entered the Express Mart demanding money from the register with one suspect brandishing a handgun. The clerk was reportedly assaulted prior to opening the register.

The two suspects took money from the register and cigarettes before leaving the store. A third suspect was seen waiting outside. All three took off on foot toward The Edge Apartments located at 5230 S. Martin Luther King Parkway.

The first suspect was described as black male, approximately 5-foot-4-inches to 5-foot-6-inches tall, with a light complexion and thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie, denim jeans and a black mask.

The second suspect was a black male, about 5-foot-6-inches tall, with a light complexion and thin build. He was wearing a gray camoflauge shirt, black pants and had a black handgun.

The third suspect was a black male wearing gray clothing.

A second robbery took place 24 hours later at about 3:13 a.m. on Jan. 22 at the Interstate 10 location in Beaumont. During the robbery, one suspect opened the door and engaged the clerk in a conversation. The second suspect theen entered the business wearing a white mask and black gloves while displaying a handgun.

The armed suspect demanded money from the clerk. She gave the suspect the cash drawer from the till while the first suspect grabbed Kool cigarettes. The suspects took the store's cordless phone, as well as the clerk's personal cell phone before they left on foot heading north towards Washington.

The first suspect in the robbery is described as a black male with a light complexion, about 5-foot-10-inches, 120 pounds, possibly 17-20 years old, wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and with a thin mustache.

The second suspect was a black male with dark complexion, about 5-foot-7-inches tall, 140 pounds, possibly 17-20 years old, wearing blue jeans, black gloves, white mask and armed with a black handgun.

Anyone with information about this crimes is asked to call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 832-TIPS (8477).