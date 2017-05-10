12 year old autistic boy goes missing on Bolivar Peninsula

Update: Texas EquuSearch reported Fidel Hernandez has been found alive, and is in route to the hospital for medical treatment.

Initial reports indicate that the child was found, treading water approximately 100 yards from short in an inlet waterway near Loop 108 in Port Bolivar, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said in a release.

A Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant entered the water and swam to the child. He then placed him in a life jacket to await the arrival of a rescue boat.

The child was then turned over to fire personnel and then returned to shore to be evaluated by EMS and later transported to UTMB in Galveston.

The investigation into this incident is continuing, according to Trochesset.

"Please keep Fidel and his family in your thoughts and prayers," Texas EquuSearch said in a statement.

- - - - - - - - - -

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a 12 year old autistic child, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said in a release.

His name is Fidel Hernandez. He was last seen by his mother in their home in Port Bolivar at 12:30 a.m. on May 10.

She discovered him missing at about 4:30 a.m. on the same day and searched for him briefly before calling the sheriff’s office.

She did find the front door of the residence open. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

“We ask for anyone who may have seen him to call the sheriff’s office,” Trochesset said.

Anyone with information should contact the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 766-2322.

- Galveston County Sheriff’s Office