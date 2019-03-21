18-month-old's death ruled a homicide

An Orange County preliminary autopsy report of an Orange County 18-month-old says the young boy's death was a homicide.

According to information from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a woman claiming to be the child's mother arrived at the closed hospital in Orange seeking emergency treatment for the boy, identified as Raydyn Jones. Nursing staff working on the campus of the closed emergency room attempted to render aid and first responders were called to the scene.

Jones was transferred to a Beaumont hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The preliminary autopsy revealed there were multiple contusions of the face and hemorrhages within the eyelids and mouth. The preliminary cause of death was listed as "manual suffocation in a setting of child abuse."

OCSO is currently investigating and no arrests have been made as of publication.