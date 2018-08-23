18-wheeler accidents on I-10 plague Jefferson County

Interstate 10 in Jefferson County proved to be a dangerous place, with three separate accidents involving 18-wheelers, with one including a fatality, occurring Tuesday, Aug. 21.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported the three separate incidents with all three causing road closures. The first two incidents happened in opposite sides of traffic near Gator Country and occurred within roughly an hour of each other.

DPS received a call on the first accident around 11 a.m. where, initial reports indicated, 20-year-old Tyler Hryhorchuk was tragically pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Ray Chesson. Hryhorchuk was ejected from a 2016 Toyota Tacoma pick up truck after rear ending a 2011 Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer which was stopped in the inside traffic lane for unknown reasons. The driver of the 18-wheeler was identified as a 55-year-old man from Florida, who was not injured in the accident. Westbound traffic was closed for a time.

DPS troopers responded to a second accident around noon which also involved a vehicle rear-ending an 18-wheeler. According to the preliminary reports, 25-year-old Chelsey Richardson of Dickinson was driving a 2009 Suzuki passenger vehicle in eastbound traffic, when they rear-ended an 18-wheeler, leading the vehicle to be engulfed in flames. Richardson was transported to a local hospital by an ambulance though her injuries did not appear life-threatening. The 33-year-old man from Houston who was driving the 18-wheeler was not injured. Eastbound traffic was closed for around an hour.

Finally, in the afternoon of the same day, all eastbound and westbound traffic was closed on Interstate 10 near mile marker 842 in Jefferson County after an 18-wheeler, which was carrying hazardous cargo in its tanker, overturned. The truck overturned after attempting an emergency crossover. Traffic on Interstate 10 reopened several hours later.