18-wheeler rollover shuts down I-10 for five hours

On Thursday, Sept. 8, at approximately 11:20 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety received a reported of a motor vehicle crash on I-10 near Smith Road in Jefferson County. The crash involved one vehicle which was a truck tractor semi-trailer.

A 2013 International truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling westbound on Interstate 10. The 18-wheeler was in a construction zone. The 18-wheeler was traveling in the outside lane when an unidentified passenger vehicle veered from the inside lane to the outside traffic lane. To avoid colliding with the passenger vehicle, the driver of the 18-wheeler maneuvered to the right off the roadway. In an attempt to get the vehicle back on the road, the driver veered to the left, overcorrected and rolled onto its side blocking both westbound traffic lanes. A second 18-wheeler drove off the roadway to avoid striking the overturned 18-wheeler and was not involved in the crash. The driver of the passenger vehicle never stopped.

The crash was contained to the westbound traffic lanes and never impacted eastbound traffic.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, 35-year-old Renaldo Carter of Georgia was not injured in the crash.

All westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Smith Road were shutdown for approximately five hours. The roadway was reopened at 4 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9.