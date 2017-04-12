$18,000 of meth seized at Rye couple's home

On April 10 at about 10:30 p.m., Liberty County Sheriff's Office deputies in the Criminal Interdiction Unit, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, and the Liberty County District Attorney's Office Gang Unit executed a Narcotic Search Warrant at a residence located on County Road 2701 in Rye, Texas, Sheriff Bobby Rader said in a statement.

After a lengthy investigation, deputies with the Criminal Interdiction Unit were able to obtain probable cause for issuance of a search warrant, which was signed by Judge Mark Morefield, 75th District Court.

During the execution of the warrant, deputies with the SWAT team made a forced entry into the front of the residence where a female and male subject attempted to flee out the back door.

The female was quickly captured at the back door, and the male fled on foot until he was captured by a deputy who had to deploy his taser to stop the escape. The male was identified as the homeowner, Anthony Shane Sustaita, 32, and the female was identified as Sarah Marie Sustaita, 21.

During a search of their residence, deputies located approximately two pounds of methamphetamine along with several digital scales and packaging material that is consistent with the sales and distribution of narcotics. Deputies also located a .45 caliber pistol in a vehicle belonging to Mr. Sustaita. Both Mr. and Mrs. Sustaita were placed into custody and were transported to the Liberty County Jail.

Mr. Sustaita, a convicted felon, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, which is a first degree felony. Mr. Sustaita has five felony convictions and has been arrested seventeen times dating back to 2002.

Mrs. Sustaita was charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, which is a first degree felony. Mrs. Sustaita has no criminal arrest record.

The street value on the Methamphetamine seized at the residence is approximately $18,000.

- Liberty County Sheriff