2 arrested following aggravated robbery of delivery driver on Bristol

Saturday, Feb. 17, at about 9:30 p.m., Beaumont police responded to the 3800 block of Bristol near 23rd Street in reference to an aggravated robbery in progress. When officers arrived, the victim advised that he was attempting to deliver a pizza to a residence and was robbed at gunpoint. The victim was able to give a physical description of the suspects, as well as the residence the suspects fled to. Officers made contact with the suspects, who were identified as 19-year-old Jamal Holmes and 19-year-old Kedrain Perkins. Holmes and Perkins were transported to the police station where they spoke with detectives before being transported to the Jefferson County Jail, charged with aggravated robbery.

— BPD