2-year-old killed in Jefferson County wreck

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported to a multiple vehicle accident Jan. 14 at 6:45 a.m.which claimed the life of a 2-year-old boy.

According to information from the DPS, a vehicle driven by Terea McEachern, 60, of Beaumont, collided with the back of a 2008 International dump truck that had come to a stop on Highway 124 near Smith Road.

McEachern was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries. Her grandson was also in the vehicle with her at the time and was reportedly improperly restrained. The boy was critically injured and was pronounced dead by emergency room personnel.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact factors that contributed to the crash. No additional details were available as of publication.

CORRECTION: Information from DPS initially said the child was a girl. This story has been updated.