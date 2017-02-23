2017 Stark Reading Contest Winners at Vidor High School

Vidor High School students Gillian Grant and Johnny Hall earned first place in Declamation and Interpretive Reading, respectively, at the school-level finals of the 113th Miriam Lutcher Stark Contest in Reading and Declamation, a scholarship program sponsored by the Nelda C. and H.J. Lutcher Stark Foundation.

Feb. 16, Vidor High School students competed in the local-level contest, which was coordinated by Adam Conrad, Vidor High School teacher and school director for the Stark Reading Contest. Grant won first place in Declamation with Al Gore’s March to Conquer Cancer Rally speech, while Hall won first place in Interpretive Reading with his presentation of an excerpt from Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Raven.” Second place in Declamation went to Kassie Daniels, with Haley Downs receiving second-place honors in Interpretive Reading.

Nick Lewis served as the emcee for the Vidor competition. Travis Maines, Vidor High School principal, presented awards to the 2016-17 school-level contest winners.

Each second-place winner was awarded $1,500 in scholarships from the Stark Foundation, while the two first-place winners were awarded $2,000 in scholarships. The first-place winners will compete against the first-place winners from other participating Orange County public high schools at the County Final, scheduled for April 23 at 2 p.m. at the Lutcher Theater.