35-year-old receives life, 99 years sentence for robbery, kidnapping

According to the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office, Raphael Dimineck Sam was sentenced to serve life in prison, plus a fine of $10,000, for aggravated robbery and 99 years for aggravated kidnapping.

Informmation from the DA's office said, on March 24, 2018, Sam confronted a 31-year-old man who was walking to a nearby store. At the time, Sam was highly intoxicated on waht officers described as possibly PCP. The victim tried to run but was overtaken by Sam and forced at gunpoint into Sam's former home. He was beaten with the handgun and stabbed multiple times in the back. Sam reportedly took $40, a watch and a cell phone from the victim.

Punishment evidence revealed Sam had five prior convictions in 2007, three of which were for aggravated robberies. He was sentenced to serve 10 years in January 2007.

The Jefferson County jury took a little over an hour to reach a decision on punishment. Sam is facing three additional charges for robbery, assault family violence and sexual assault.