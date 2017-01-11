395 grams of illegal narcotics found during traffic stop
Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 6:58 p.m., officers of the Beaumont Police Department Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop in the 5400 block of Walden Road. During the traffic stop, Officers located approximately 220 grams of MDMA, 127 grams of powder cocaine, and 48 grams of Xanax inside the vehicle (an approximate street value of $25,000). The driver, David Ceaser, a 56-year-old Lake Charles, Louisiana, man, was placed under arrest for three counts of possession of a controlled substance and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
— BPD