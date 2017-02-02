4th Annual Kiwanis Glow-In-The-Dark Golf Tournament is Feb. 25

It’s time to brush off on your golf swing for the 4th Annual Kiwanis Glow-In-The-Dark Golf Tournament, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25, at 6:30 p.m. But don’t worry about taking a shot in the dark, because when the sun goes down, the course at Sunset Grove Country Club will brighten up with glow-in-the-dark golf balls and course markings to light the way.

Sponsored by Sabine Federal Credit Union, this four-person scramble, nighttime event puts a fun twist on standard golf tournaments and is one you will not want to miss.

The fee is $300 per team and tee sign sponsorships are available for $100. First place winners will receive a $400 gift certificate to the Sunset Grove Country Club Pro Shop and a half day fishing trip with Wave Dancer Charters in Galveston, Texas.

The Kiwanis Club of Orange, Texas, is a local, non-profit organization whose mission is to “serve the children of our community, one child at a time.” One hundred percent of the funds raised by the Kiwanis Club go directly to projects and events such as the Rainbow Room, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Stay and Play Recreation Center, college scholarships for local high school seniors, and the Annual Orange Christmas Parade.

For more information about the golf tournament, call (409) 886-4411 or visit the Kiwanis Club of Orange, Texas’ Facebook page.

- LCM CISD