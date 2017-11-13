50 apartments affected by Glen Oaks fire

On Nov. 11 at about 10:30 a.m., a fire was reported at Glen Oaks apartments, located at 520 Dowlen Road, Beaumont Fire-Rescue Capt. Jimmy Blanchard said in a statement on the department's Facebook page.

This fire quickly turned into what Beaumont Fire-Rescue calls a “second alarm," which means roughly double the initial resources that are dispatched to the call plus a few extra, Blanchard explained.

The Port Arthur Fire Department also sent resources to the call, due to the amount of residents that were being displaced and effected during the firefight.

Four people received burns from the fire, but were treated and released later in the day at a local hospital. One of those people is a Beaumont Police patrol officer who was assisting occupants prior to the fire department engines arriving.

Once again, the emergency responders of Beaumont worked together to have a safe and quick end to a chaotic situation.

Approximately 50 apartment units are affected.

The apartment management representatives are moving residents to other accommodations along with the help of the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire was a child playing with a lighter.

- Beaumont Fire-Rescue