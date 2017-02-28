$505,630 in cash seized during I-10 traffic stop

This morning around 9:50 a.m., Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies stopped a traffic violator on I-10 west bound near Major Drive, Capt. Crystal Holmes said in a release. The vehicle was a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV, driven by a Hispanic male from the valley.

When deputies began asking questions, the driver became nervous and refused to allow deputies to search the vehicle. A K-9 officer was called to the scene and immediately alerted on the SUV.

A search of the vehicle revealed $505,630 in cash, hidden in panels. The driver had no knowledge as to where the cash came from, declaring that it was not his.

The money was seized and secured pending further investigation. The vehicle was also seized until the rightful owner can be located. The man was released.

- Jefferson County Sheriff's Office