Accused murderer’s case dismissed

Held in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail for a little over three years, accused armed robber and capital murderer Aaron Cotton has been all but relieved of the charges that have been pending against him since 2013.

Cotton was arrested in February 2014 and charged with capital murder in the August 2013 shooting death of Kendra Crump at the Knight’s Inn motel in Beaumont, as well as the aggravated robbery of her alleged backpage.com pimp, Jeremy Spears.

According to a probable cause affidavit used to indict the defendant, Cotton was involved in a late-night robbery attempt in Room 101 at the Knight’s Inn on Aug. 20, 2013, in which Crump was shot in the chest and later died at St. Elizabeth Hospital. The affidavit said Cotton and co-conspirator Cameron Frank also severely beat Spears, who survived the ordeal and went on to testify at Cotton’s February 2017 aggravated robbery trial that alleged Spears was a victim.

Both Spears and another surviving witness pointed to Cameron Frank as the shooter, according to the affidavit. However, Cotton was also charged with the shooting, since Crump was killed in the commission of the underlying felony of robbing Spears for which both Frank and Cotton were implicated.

Frank was the first arrested by police and, during an interview with investigators, told police it was Cotton who fired the shot that killed Crump. Cotton was arrested shortly afterward and booked into the Jefferson County Jail on a $750,000 bond where he languished awaiting trial, day after day, month after month, for three years.

Although Frank was the first arrest, Cotton’s was the first trial. The state elected to try the aggravated robbery separate from the capital murder as the two crimes were against two different victims. Brought before the court on the aggravated robbery of Spears in February of this year, Cotton prevailed in Judge Raquel West’s 252nd District Court. A jury of his peers found him not guilty. Cotton’s attorney, Ryan Gertz, then asked the court to dismiss the capital murder charge pending against his client since the corresponding felony that would have necessitated such a charge was vacated. The court denied the request.

Gertz then took his plea to a higher court. In a brief filed with the Ninth Court of Appeals on March 28, Gertz claimed that “collateral estoppel” barred the capital murder case from continuing.

“If the jury decided that Cotton was not present at the robbery/murder of Spears and Crump,” Gertz argued, then Cotton could not therefore be guilty of committing a murder as part of furtherance of a crime for which he was found not guilty, “as the aggravated robbery is an essential element of the capital murder indictment.”

Gertz outlined the details presented in court that helped acquit his client.

“No physical evidence linked Cotton to the scene,” Gertz summed up. Cell phone records showed Cotton’s phone was not in use during the crime even though the victims expressed the robber they believed to be Cotton was on the phone during the robbery and murder; DNA collected from the scene did not match Cotton; fingerprints collected at the scene were not Cotton’s.

And, according to the version of events presented by Cotton’s counsel, there is a third suspect who has not received enough scrutiny for being the potential triggerman behind Crump’s murder.

“If Jeremy Spears was truly the victim of an aggravated robbery as he and (Sakeena) Stelly testified at trial, why would he hide the gun that was used to shoot Crump?” the defense asked. “Hiding the gun shows Spears was (the) shooter.”

“While Crump was lying in the parking lot bleeding to death,” Gertz explained, “Spears went back up the stairs to Room 101, took the gun that was used to shoot Crump – leaving his own gun, which was registered to him – walked all the way around the back of the motel and hid the gun behind the fenced enclosure for the electrical box.

“Coupling the web of lies told by Stelly and Spears with Spears’ decision to hide the gun could lead a rational juror to doubt whether a robbery occurred at all. But given Spears’ persistent and calculated lies to police and the jury about the location of the gun, the jury could likely have concluded that the entire chain of events was set up by Spears to rob people his prostitutes lured on backpage.com.”

Jefferson County was set to respond to Gertz’s brief by April 17. However, April 4, the appeals court instead announced it received word from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office that the charges of capital murder had been dropped against Cotton, making the motion to grant relief moot.

“The court has received a supplemental clerk’s record containing an order dismissing the case against Aaron Wayne Cotton,” court clerk Carol Harley reported April 4. “It appears that this appeal from the trial court’s denial of Cotton’s application for writ of habeas corpus is now moot. Unless our jurisdiction over this appeal is established, the court will dismiss the above-referenced appeal for lack of jurisdiction on or after Wednesday, April 19, 2017.”

Jefferson County Assistant District Attorney Intake Supervisor Cory Kneeland said it is his understanding the capital murder charge was dropped pursuant to the not-guilty verdict on the underlying charge, that no charges are pending on Cotton with relation to the Knight’s Inn crimes any longer, and none are expected to be filed in the future.