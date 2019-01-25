Accused murderer indicted for human trafficking

A Jefferson County grand jury returned an indictment on Jan. 24 alleging a Jefferson County inmate already being held for the 2018 capital murder of Michael Legg was also responsible for sex trafficking of six females, including one who also faces charges in the alleged conspiracy and killing of Legg.

According to the indictment, Duane Lamonte Owens Jr. is accused of forcing the women, two of which were under the age of 18, into prostutition. Multiple points of the indictment state he compelled the victims to participate in prostitution, of which he allegdly benefited.

Owens was already being held at Jefferson County Correctional Facility for the May 9, 2018, death of Legg, who was beaten to death in his Nederland home. In the indictment, Owens is accused of forcing fellow defendant in the Legg homeicide, Ashlie Martinez, into prostitution.

According to previous reporting by The Examiner, Nederland officers responded to a call in reference to two suspicious subjects seen passing by a security camera at a residence in the 8000 block of Beauxart Garden Road at about 1:30 a.m. on May 9, 2018.

Officers investigating the call found a neighboring residence with the front and back doors open. Upon further examination of that house, officers found the resident, Legg, deceased on the floor of the living room.

As a result of detectives' investigation, Martinez and Owens were both charged with assault, capital murder, criminal conspiracy and aggravated robbery. Martinez faces an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance, while Owens was also charged with burglary.