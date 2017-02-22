Active shooter at Houston hospital

Update: At 3:12 p.m, Houston Police started a live twitter feed press conference. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said that at this time, there are no injuries and no suspect has been located.

Acevedo said he thinks "we had well intentioned people believing there was an active shooter." Emergency personnel will be finishing a secondary search within an hour, he said. Houston police received "multiple calls" indicated a shooter on the second floor of the hospital.

"The response was tremendous," Acevedo said, referencing the Columbine shooting in 1999. He said he felt his officers and the SWAT team acted according to their training, with a "massive, immediate response."

"Patients are all accounted for and safe," said Dr. Pablo Tovar, the emergency medicine medical director at Ben Taub.

Houston police have responded to a reported active shooter at Ben Taub Hospital, the department tweeted Feb. 21 at 2:13 p.m.

The tweet said, "We are responding to reports of shots fired at Ben Taub Hospital; SWAT and PIO enroute."

A follow-up tweet at 2:41 p.m. said, "officers in the process of searching the hospital; no reports of injuries at this time."

