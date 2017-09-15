Aircraft captures imagery of flood-damaged area

CSI Aviation of Albuquerque, New Mexico, sent a Seeker Aircraft, Seeker SB7L-360, to Southeast Texas to capture imagery of flood-impacted areas following Hurricane Harvey for local agencies. The CSI team assisted Orange County by providing high-definition images showing potentially problematic developments in the community.

CSI Aviation Business Development Manager Chris Bieber was at the Orange County Airport and Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Sept. 12 while a two-man crew surveyed the surrounding landscape.

“The Seeker is a purpose-built light observation aircraft originally crafted in Australia,” described Bieber. “The guy designed it to do nothing but observation.”

According to its website, Seekers are currently flying missions in Australia, Jordan, South Africa, UAE, and the U.S. with the New Mexico State Police, among others, reports Seekeraircraft.com. CSI Aviation also has other aircraft for transporting people and goods, and has contracts with FEMA and DPS, said Bieber.

“You’ve got a big bubble on the front, so you get all the visibility of a helicopter,” Bieber explained. “You get great visibility. It is built for a couple of people to sit inside, or one person, and to fly low and slow, to be a very stable airplane, and to look at stuff.”

The Seeker utilizes a state-of-the-art Wescam MX-10 airborne surveillance and reconnaissance system with cutting-edge HD sensor technology that allows for views of structures that may be obscured by floodwaters. Bieber said the plane itself was originally designed for pipeline and power line patrol but has since been upgraded.

“We’ve modified it and put sensors on it so we can do imagery. … We’re providing imagery products, so we’re going up and we’ve got a Wescam MX-10 camera system, a nice camera system. We’ve made contact with the sheriff and the EOC folks. Our primary function out here is whatever they need. We’re looking around going, ‘What do you need pictures of?’ Places maybe you can’t get to yet, any secondary imagery, change imagery.”

Bieber said Orange County officials asked the CSI Aviation team to look for certain specific hazards.

“The big things we’re looking for: one – any oil sheens or slicks. With industry being here and some things still submerged, is there any leaks, is there anything going on, and if there is, where is it moving to – so that’s that change imagery,” Bieber described. “And then also we’ll be looking at the neighborhoods and identifying where maybe there’s still water standing and any of the debris piles that people are picking up – where are they starting to build up at, where they can move services to.”Mountains of debris are piling up in front of people’s homes, sometimes spilling into roadways and drainage ditches, causing safety hazards and creating potential habitats for rodents and still-growing mold, he explained.

“It’s a health and safety issue with the debris piles,” said Bieber. “Many of them are still wet and things like to live and grow in there. The sooner they can get those things picked up, the sooner everyone gets moving along.”

John Fishburn is the Seeker’s chief pilot. He said he observed a few flood-related issues when flying around the area.

“This morning, we went down the Sabine River and the Neches and just looked at the flooding and how the river was doing,” Fishburn related. “It’s coming down a little bit. Here in the bayou just west of here near the oil wells, they had us look for oil sheens. There is some oil in some of those areas. We’ve got video to take back to the EOC. Then, we looked at the debris piles for them. All the houses are dry now, but they wanted us to look for the largest debris piles and take video of where they’re at so they can get on those quickly.”

Fishburn said he saw livestock grazing on high ground and hanging around corrals, but he did not observe any trapped livestock. He also got a look at some local wildlife.

“We did see some alligators,” he said. “Just coming in from Southland we could see some out to the west. The power line roads are all flooded out, so that’s probably where we saw them.”

According to Fishburn, due to its unique design, the Seeker provides better visibility than other planes and even helicopters.

“You can look up since the wings are behind the fuselage. You know, on these other airplanes the wings are

Photo by Sharon Brooks - The plane itself sells for about $270,000, estimated Fishburn, while the Wescam system is much more expensive, estimated at about $450,000.