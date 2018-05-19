AK-47 seized from felon in traffic stop

Wednesday, May 16, at 10:40 a.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Brigitte Hazleton stopped a speeder on I-10 for multiple violations. When she approached the car, she smelled the odor of marijuana. The two occupants admitted that they had just smoked weed prior to the stop.

A search of the vehicle yielded an AK-47 with a loaded 30 round magazine of 7.62x39mm ammunition. The driver, 22-year-old Daterrius Alexander of Houston, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He has a previous felony conviction out of Bell County.

The passenger was released and the vehicle was towed.

— JCSO