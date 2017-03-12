All are welcome at Miller Library’s free Hebrew class

A free Hebrew class meets every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the community room at the R.C. Miller Memorial Library in Beaumont. New students can join at any time.

The class, which has 10 to 12 regular students, is taught by Lamar chemical engineering professor Rafi Tadmor and Arlene Pippin, former volunteer at the International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem.

Beginners learn days of the week, numbers, colors and parts of the body and practice writing the Hebrew alphabet on their first day.

“It’s more like a study group,” Pippin said.

Pippin started the class in April 2015 after returning from a trip to Israel. She said she had difficulty finding someone who could translate e-mails from her friends at the embassy. She called Temple Emanuel, who recommended that she speak with Professor Tadmor.

This meeting sparked the idea for a class and together, they began teaching other people, which helps them stay fluent.

Tadmor was born in Nazareth and Pippin lived in Israel for five and a half years.

“It was a dream of mine to go to Israel,” she said. “When I got there, I just felt like I was home.”

Marilyn Manson-Hayes and her two children attend the class, bringing worksheets for the other students and resources from the Temple Emanuel Library.

The group brings together people from a variety of denominations and religious backgrounds who represent a wide range of ages. They have only their desire to learn a 4,000-year-old language in common, Manson-Hayes wrote in a library press release.

Pippin is a Christian whose daughter and husband are missionaries to Jordan, and Manson-Hayes and her children are Jewish.

Tadmor went back to Israel on sabbatical last year, but Pippin says he is back and hopes to lead the group soon.

Manson-Hayes said that feedback on the class has been positive. One student told her, “Hebrew class has been a constant experience of opening a treasure box and receiving golden nuggets each time.”

Matthew Hinz, first-time student, said his pastor told him to attend the class and “come back and teach us.”

The volunteer led group is one of several educational classes offered within the Beaumont library system. Others include quilting, yoga, Spanish and meditation.

The R.C. Miller Memorial Library is at 1605 Dowlen Road, Beaumont.