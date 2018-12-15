Alleged Beaumont burglars busted

Two alleged Beaumont burglars were busted after the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office investigated a burglary in the 11000 block of West Clubb Road that was reported Monday, Dec.10.

According to a JCSO press release, after several guns along with other property were reported stolen, a JCSO detective developed information about two suspects that were driving a Green Chevy truck. The suspects were identified as 27-year-old Kelby Daigle of Hamshire and 25-year-old Tommy Ford of Winnie. It was discovered that Daigle was scheduled to appear in a Chambers Court on 12/12/2018. The detective, along with a DPS Investigator arrested Daigle inside the Chambers County Courthouse. They discovered Ford hiding in the green truck and arrested him for an outstanding Jefferson County Warrant. A search of the truck netted one of the stolen guns. Further investigation led them to the suspect’s residence on McCall Road in Hamshire where Detectives recovered more of the stolen property. Daigle was charged with burglary and his bond was set at $250,000. Ford was booked in on the outstanding warrant and additional charges are pending.