Alleged school terrorist a model student, counsel states

A gun-wielding madman capable of massacring students and teachers roaming the halls of a small-town Texas high school isn’t at all the picture painted by the family and counsel of accused mass murder plotter 17-year-old Triston Miller. However, investigators paint a different picture of the suspected would-be shooter and the teen is now banned from the school where he’s been an honor student for years after being arrested on April 18 amid allegations he was planning a “Columbine-style” shooting at the Port Neches-Groves High School.

A high school junior, Miller had just one year left of school at the campus where fellow classmates say he threatened to kill teachers and students on the 18-year anniversary of the Columbine shooting. Although it happened before almost everyone attending classes at the PN-G campus was even born, police and witness testimony revealed a hot topic started by Miller centered on the Columbine shooting that occurred April 20, 1999, when two students opened fire at their high school campus killing 13 before taking their own lives.

According to Port Neches Police Officer Jesse Fournet, Miller talked to classmates “about shooting up Port Neches-Groves High School” and even had a game plan for how to do it. Fournet explained in the probable cause affidavit issued for Miller’s arrest that the teenage suspect “went into detail about shooting students after lunch in a certain hallway because they would be trapped.” Four witnesses, Fournet swore, said Miller named which teachers and students were intended targets.

Miller told the officer, the affidavit states, that he did in fact talk about the Columbine shooting to other students, but did not make any threats towards anyone. Still, other testimony gathered by the officer revealed Miller was in the market for a gun, and he believed sufficient evidence existed to charge Miller with inciting public fear of a terroristic event.

Fournet signed the affidavit on April 19, and Miller was arrested the same day. Upon his release pursuant to a hefty bond, Miller’s legal counsel, Dustin Galmor of the Galmor, Stovall & Gilthorpe Law Firm in Beaumont, released word that his client plans to fight the charges currently being thrown at him as the teen was never of the mindset to ever exact a school shooting rampage. In fact, Galmor said in a statement to the media, Miller’s proven track record of being a model student and all-around good kid should lend to reasonable thoughts that his client is no mass murderer.

Galmor shines light on Miller stats not contained in the probable cause affidavit for arrest. For example, once on track to realizing his dream of going to Lamar University to study engineering, Miller has already completed college coursework as part of the Port Neches-Groves High School’s LEAP program.

“Triston has been an honor roll student multiple times throughout his high school years and carries a 3.7 GPA,” Galmor furthered evidenced. “Triston was recently invited to represent Port Neches-Groves High School at the 2017 National Student Leadership Conference at Rice University (and) he was also accepted to the National Honor Society in March 2017.” The attorney added that Miller was unable to attend the National Honor Society induction, held on April 23, due to this arest.

“Triston spends most of his time studying, taking care of his 89-year-old great- grandmother who lives next door, working at his grandpa’s shop, walking the families’ dogs and babysitting for friends and family,” Galmor offered up as a glimpse of the Miller he’s familiar with. He further added that his client not only thinks of his own family, but trangers as well. The young man he represents, “for the past two years, has grown his hair to at about 10 inches long so that he could donate it to the Locks of Love program that provides wigs to children with cancer.”

“It came as a shock when Triston was arrested for the offense of terroristic threat,” Galmor stated. “The most trouble Triston has ever been in was when he received lunch detention for talking too loud in class.

“When the police brought Triston to the station without a lawyer for interrogation, Triston was cooperative and willingly gave a statement. Triston confirmed he had discussed the Columbine shooting with three other students in class one day. The Columbine shooting occurred before any of the students were born, but due to its anniversary, Triston had seen a news video memorializing the event recently on the internet. Triston brought up the topic and the other students discussed it with him. All of the students agreed that a person would have to be crazy to commit a crime as horrible as the Columbine shooting. At no point in the conversation did Triston or the other students threaten anyone.

“This has been a horrible and unimaginable experience for Triston. He had so many positive things going for his education and future and everything he has worked so hard for suddenly seems to have vanished.

“Triston is very sad he will not be able to finish the school year with his classmates after being expelled. It is unfortunate that real acts of violence have been carried out at schools across America. Due to past school shootings, schools have no choice but to be overprotective of their students and teachers even if perceived threats sometimes turn out to be false. Triston’s focus now is to clear his name of any wrongdoing.”

Currently there is no court date set for Miller.