Alleged serial rapist going to trial for murder

The 2017 death of a homeless woman in Beaumont resulted in the discovery and apprehension of a suspected serial rapist whose alleged reign of terror began in 2014 with the sexual assault of a teenage girl.

Brandon Coleman has been incarcerated at Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a capital murder charge since June 2017 in the death of Catherine Dungan. Following an investigation, evidence obtained in her death is believed to have linked Coleman to other crimes against women committed in Beaumont. Additional indictments handed up from a Jefferson County grand jury allege Dungan was not Coleman’s first victim as he now faces three additional sexual assault indictments against him.

Though comment from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Coleman’s defense attorney and others involved in the case were unavailable due to a court directive from Judge Raquel West, information obtained from court documents paints a frightening picture of the suspected offender.

The alleged victims range from 17 to 55 years of age. Though their ages may have varied, the circumstances were often similar, with one such victim admitting to police that she was familiar with her attacker. According to probable cause affidavits accompanying the indictments, the victims came across Coleman when he allegedly approached them as they walked in the street. In two instances, the victims accepted an invitation to enter his vehicle under the guise of an innocuous encounter or offer of transportation. Once in the vehicle, statements show the encounter changed from harmless to horrifying.

Coleman’s alleged undoing was caused by the death of Dungan, a 54-year-old homeless woman Coleman’s defense attorney claims also worked as a prostitute, as evidenced in court filings. A review of pleadings and previous reports in the homicide case show Coleman was the last known individual in contact with Dungan.

Dungan was seen getting into a small, silver vehicle registered to Coleman’s mother. Video surveillance from visited gas stations showed Coleman and Dungan went to multiple locations throughout the city and a witness statement placed a vehicle of the same description near Collier Ferry Park just before Dungan’s body was found.

Responding investigators immediately determined Dungan’s death was the result of a homicide as her hands were bound behind her back. She was also bare from the waist down and evidence was found indicating she had been sexually assaulted. A forensic exam was performed and a foreign genetic material was obtained. The autopsy report showed Dungan’s cause of death was manual strangulation. She also had signs of blunt force trauma.

Coleman was arrested on June 28, 2017, at which time he consented to providing a DNA sample to authorities. On June 29, he was transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility and booked in for capital murder.

“The autopsy and photos indicate Dungan was sexually assaulted – perhaps violently. But, the sexual assault kit that was completed gives no indication that Coleman was the one who sexually assaulted her,” reads a pleading filed by Coleman’s defense attorney, Ryan Gertz. While laboratory testing could not conclusively link Coleman to the sexual assault of Dungan, he was connected to her by a swab sample taken from her neck.

The DNA lab report from the Texas Department of Public Safety states a mixture of three individual DNAs was obtained in the sample. “Obtaining this profile is 863 septillion times more likely if the DNA came from Catherine Dungan, Brandon Coleman and one unknown individual than if the DNA came from Catherine Dungan and two unrelated, unknown individuals. Based on the likelihood ratio result, Brandon Coleman cannot be excluded as a possible contributor to the profile,” reads the report.

Following the release of the lab report, the Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) Hit Report, which showed DNA obtained from the neck swab came back with a hit for two sexual assault cases dating back to 2014 and 2015. A supplemental comparison report issued by DPS on March 8, showed Coleman was a probable suspect in a third sexual assault from March 2015.

On March 19, the district attorney’s office filed a notice of intent to use medical records of one of the sexual assault victims at trial, prompting Gertz to file an objection to their use.

In the filing, Gertz wrote, “The allegations are ones for which Coleman has not been indicted or otherwise charged.”

Days later, on March 27, a Jefferson County grand jury indicted Coleman on the three sexual assaults. According to probable cause affidavits, the medical records submitted for use in the trial belong to a victim who was able to identify her attacker as someone she knew as “Brandon.” Judge West had not made a ruling on the admissibility of those records as of publication.

Following the timeline of Coleman’s alleged crimes, a probable cause affidavit of Beaumont Det. D.K. LeBeouf says officers were dispatched to Girl’s Haven on July 17, 2014, to speak with a 17-year-old victim who had run away from the facility and was staying at an unknown residence overnight when an unknown black male assaulted her in the bed she was sleeping in.

The affidavit says the suspect, “who had tried to stop her and talk to her earlier on the street that morning, got into bed with her.” The victim returned to Girl’s Haven and a SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) exam was performed.

On March 27, 2015, a female victim presented to the emergency room of Baptist Hospital and told a police officer at the location that she had been sexually assaulted in the parking lot of the medical facility.

According to LeBeouf’s affidavit for the second assault, “She told the officer she had been walking in the area of Avenue D and Franklin Street when a black male in a newer silver car stopped and asked if she wanted a ride home. Because she was tired, she accepted the ride.”

The offer of assistance, however, was a ruse, and instead of bringing the victim to the expected location, Coleman allegedly detoured into the hospital’s parking area where he threatened and then sexually assaulted her. The 54-year-old victim consented to a forensic exam and a DNA sample was obtained.

The third event allegedly connected to Coleman took place July 25, 2015. LeBeouf’s affidavit states the 50-year-old victim was walking in the area of Ewing and McFaddin streets in Beaumont at about 10:30 p.m. when she was approached by Coleman, who was driving a tan sedan. The victim stated she knew the driver as “Brandon.”

After getting into the vehicle, Coleman allegedly drove to the end of a dead-end street. It was at that point Coleman purportedly overpowered the victim and sexually assaulted her. This victim also consented to a SANE exam.

On each affidavit, LeBeouf noted a CODIS hit from the SANE exams performed came back as a match to Brandon Coleman.

Though Coleman initially faced up to death in Dungan’s murder, the Jefferson County District Attorney filed notice that it is not seeking the death penalty. Court documents show, as of Feb. 4, Coleman had been offered a plea deal for a reduced offense of murder, for which he would have served life without the possibility of parole. He opted to reject the offer and is scheduled to go before a Jefferson County jury in Judge West’s courtroom on April 8.