Alligator research, fungi studies mark Thicket of Diversity’s 2017 accomplishments

The Big Thicket of Southeast Texas is a region historically rich in biological diversity. Efforts have been underway since 2006 by the Big Thicket Association’s Thicket of Diversity (ToD) to survey and monitor species through biological inventories, the organization said in a recent statement, adding that 2017 was an active and productive year for the project.

The Big Thicket National Preserve protects 113,000 acres in seven counties: Jefferson, Hardin, Jasper, Liberty, Orange, Tyler and Polk. These public lands are ideal for research and are the main sites targeted. The ToD is unique because partners include not only the preserve but other government and non-government agencies, educational institutions, non-profits and industry. Information collected is of benefit to land managers and can be used as a tool to measure variations in species and ecosystems as a result of climate changes.

Research leaders came from government and educational institutions from across the state and nation to guide teams and students. They made their home base the Big Thicket National Preserve Field Research Station in Saratoga.

Beth Middleton of the United States Geological Survey (USGS) conducted field work on leaf litter and seed samples. Evelyn Anemaet, also of the USGS, studied bald cypress. Brian Gold of Texas State University performed mist netting of birds to study ticks, and Bradford Westrich of Texas State University studied mammalian communities and host richness and parasites. Mackenzie Tietjen of Texas A&M researched ticks. Edward Realzola of Sam Houston State University continued his whirligig beetle research, and Matt Ley of Colorado State University followed up on vegetation mapping. Scott Clark of the University of Houston collected soil for research on Dictyostelium discoideum in Texas.

Two local researchers were recipients of new Thicket of Diversity funding...

To read the full story, as well as the full issue, subscribe and read online: http://theexaminer.com/print-version or purchase The Examiner where Southeast Texas newspapers are sold.