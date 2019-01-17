AMSET hosts Valentines Day fundraiser

The Art Museum of Southeast Texas (AMSET) will be hosting “A Vintage Valentine,” a dinner fundraiser, the night of Thursday, Feb. 14.

The fundraiser will feature a sit-down dinner corresponding with wine and soft jazz by Sharon Montgomery and Jimmy Simmons. All proceed from the event will go to fund AMSET’s educational programs, which benefit local students.

The night will begin with champagne and appetizers, which will be followed be a dinner paired with curated wines and sweets to top it off. The event will have a balloon raffle with mystery prizes.

The event begins at 7 p.m. with tickets costing $85 per person, $150 for two, $1,000 for a reserved table or $2,500 for a premium table. AMSET encourages attendees to dress in sport coat casual with a touch of red. AMSET is located at 500 Main St. in Beaumont. For more information call (409) 832-3432 or visit www.amset.org.