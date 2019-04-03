Angry ex charged with criminal mischief

A Beaumont woman was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on March 27 for alleged felony criminal mischief after wreaking havoc at her ex-husband's residence.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Nov. 10, 2018, Tiffany Spikes used a broken brick to damage her ex-husband's current girlfriend's vehicle, breaking three windows. Officers were called and Spikes fled the area prior to their arrival. The Beaumont Police Department documented the damage and aa police report was filed.

On Nov. 24, Spikes returned to the residence at about 6 a.m. She was seen taking a brick and throwing it at the front windshield of the same vehicle. The police were again notified and another police report was filed.

Finally, on Dec. 2, at about 1:30 p.m., Spikes allegedly returned for a third time. On this occasion, her ex-husband was also present and witnessed Spikes throw a rock through the window of his girlfriend's vehicle.

The total damage allegedly caused by Spikes was just under $3,000. She was charged with criminal mischief, a state jail felony. As of publication, Spikes was in jail for a $750 bond.