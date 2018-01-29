Another shooting at Washington car wash

Friday, Jan. 26, at 3:33 p.m., Beaumont police responded to a car wash at 3025 Washington in reference to a shooting. When officers, arrived they located several witnesses on scene and were advised that the victim had driven away while the suspect left on foot. The victim, suffering from several gunshot wounds, was located in the 3100 block of Terrell Street inside his vehicle but was alert and conscious when transported to St. Elizabeth hospital.

The preliminary investigation reveals that an altercation occurred between two known individuals and that it escalated to shots fired by the suspect. Detectives are gathering more information and interviewing witnesses as the investigation continues.

Dec. 28, 2017, Anthony L. Green, a 20-year-old Beaumont man, was murdered at that same Washington Boulevard car wash.

— BPD