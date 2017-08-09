Apartment fire in Beaumont’s south end

Tuesday, Aug. 8, around 8 p.m., firefighters were sent to the 550 block of Highland Drive for an apartment fire. When firefighters arrived they found a six-unit apartment building with heavy flames coming from an upstairs unit.

The initial crews on seen were concentrating on attacking the fire and helping the occupants out of the building. The fire was contained to one unit, but three units received damage from smoke and water.

The occupants all escaped the building without injury.

The cause of the fire was accidental, attributed to unattended cooking. All occupants were being assisted with a place to stay and supplies by either Red Cross or family members that evening.