On Feb. 28, just before 7:30 a.m., Beaumont Fire Rescue units responded to a reported structure fire at 690 Adams Street, Capt. Brad Penisson reported.

When firefighters arrived, they found one apartment on fire. Firefighters made a quick attack and confined the fire to one room.

Several occupants were rescued from a second floor balcony. The fire was determined to be accidental, caused by an electrical short.

- Beaumont Fire and Rescue