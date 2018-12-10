Apartment occupants held at gunpoint, robbed

Occupants of Normandy apartment complex were held at gunpoint and robbed the night of Saturday, Dec. 8.

According to a press release from Port Arthur Police Department, officers responded to Normandy apartment complex around 11:31 a.m. in reference to a burglary in progress. Three black males armed with handguns broke into the apartment and held the occupants of the apartment at gunpoint. The suspects fled on foot from the apartment after getting some property from the occupants. After arriving on scene officers searched the area, however they were unable to locate the suspects. The Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating this case.