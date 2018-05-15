Armored and dangerous: Four arrested for burglary in Jefferson County

Deputies investigating a burglary in Jefferson County May 11 arrested four men on burglary and firearms charges, one of whom was apparently prepared for combat as he was wearing protective body armor when taken into custody, reports Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) Capt. Crystal Holmes.

A homeowner called JCSO to report that several people were burglarizing his shop in the 9700 block of Tram. While deputies were en route, the homeowner reported that the burglars had gotten into their truck and were leaving the property. Deputies stopped them as they were leaving and found four adult males and one male juvenile inside the truck. A check of the vehicle revealed the homeowner's stolen chainsaw and weed eater located in the bed of the truck. Deputies also discovered two loaded handguns in the truck console.

The driver, 30-year-old registered sex offender Jefferson Cantrell of Beaumont, was charged with burglary of a building and possession of a firearm by a felon. The front-seat passenger, 38-year-old Lamond Hines of Beaumont was reportedly wearing body armor at the time of his arrest. Hines was charged with burglary of a building, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of body armor. Backseat passenger, 20-year-old Tyler Lyles of Beaumont, was charged with burglary of a building. Backseat passenger, 17-year-old Delton Marpoe of Beaumont was charged with burglary of a building. The juvenile was released to a parent to face burglary charges in the juvenile courts.

“It is of great concern that they were armed with handguns and had body armor,” Holmes stated in a news release. “The alert homeowner and the quick actions of the JCSO Deputies may have prevented these criminals from further victimizing our community.”

