Arrest made in aggravated assault

On Sept. 16, at about 1:30 p.m., officers with the Port Arthur Police Department responded to the Tiger Mart located at 8149 Ninth Ave. in reference to a subject with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Officers arrived and found the victim in the parking lot of the business. Inside the store, officers located a suspect in the shooting. He was taken into custody for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in serious but stable condition. The suspect was identified as Demonte Thomas, 22.