Arrest made in February PA murder

Port Arthur Police Department officers have made an arrest in a Feb. 24 homicide on Birch Avenue.

According to information from PAPD, officers were called to a residence in the 2100 block of Birch at about midnight on Feb. 24, where they found an unresponsive female resident. Autopsy results showed she had died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Through their investigation, it was determined Daniel Shackelford, 34, was allegedly responsible for the victim's death. PAPD reports Shackelford and the victim were in a relationship at the time of her death.

Shackelford was booked into Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a $500,000 bond for murder and a mental health hold.