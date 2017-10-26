Ashley Furniture gives donations for Harvey victims

Ashley Furniture HomeStores in Southeast Texas donated several truckloads of furniture and mattresses to United Way chapters in North Jefferson County, Mid and South Jefferson County and Orange County.

Five and a half truckloads have been delivered over the last two weeks, the company's advertising manager Amanda Cantu said.

“With so many people in the area affected by flooding, we are doing our best to help as many families as we can,” the company said in a release.

The company hopes that the partnership between their corporate office, local stores and United Way will help the community rebuild.