Assault at PA corner store

On Aug. 31, at about 2:30 p.m., officers from the Port Arthur Police Department were dispatched to B.J.'s Corner Store located at 1201 Seventh St. in reference to a stabbing that had just occurred.

Officers arrived on scene and an investigation revealed that the subject and the victim were involved in a dispute. During the dispute, the suspect began cutting the victim. The victim sustained a large laceration to the arm and apuncture wound in the shoulder. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

Carla Lynn Taylor, 57, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and transported to the Jefferson County Jail. PAPD reported the incident is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division.