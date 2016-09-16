Attempted robbery at convenience store on Washington

Beaumont officers arrested a robbery suspect fleeing the Stop & Shop convenience store at 671 Washington Blvd. on Wednesday, Sept 14, at 11:39 p.m.

Gilbert Farrell Corbin, 30, entered the store wearing a hooded sweatshirt with his face covered and a dark-colored bag in his hand. He pointed the bag like a weapon, demanding “all the money,” according to the clerk. The clerk stated that he refused and the suspect fled the premises, according to the statement released Sept. 15.

Officers on patrol witnessed Corbin running from the store and chased the subject until he was apprehended. Their investigation revealed that the suspect was carrying a wooden handled hairbrush wrapped in a black plastic bag, according to the release.

Corbin was booked for aggravated robbery with a $50,000 bond, according to the Beaumont Police Department.