Auto accident call becomes murder investigation

According to the Public Information Officer with Port Arthur Police Department, on Sept. 29, at approximately 10:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to a major accident in the area of 1700 T.B. Ellison on Pleasure Island. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive victim within a vehicle that had struck a guardrail at this location, later identified as Khoa Dang Nguyen, 33, of Nederland. Nguyen sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Criminal Investigation Division of the Port Arthur Police Department is investigating this death as a murder.

If you have any information regarding this murder, you are asked to call the Port Arthur Police Department at (409) 983-8600 or Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.