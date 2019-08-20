Auto-pedestrian accident

The Texas Department of Public Safety received a report of an auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 69 at about 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 19. The crash took place in front of the Jefferson County Jail and resulted in the death of the pedestrian. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the man killed had just been released from the jail shortly before the collision.

DPS identified the man as Daniel Montano, 29, of Groves. He was struck by a 2011 GMC pickup and pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Ransom Jones.

The preliminary crash investigation indicated that the truck was traveling southbound on Highway 69 in Jefferson County. Montano was struck as he was walking in the inside traffic lane of the highway when he was struck.

Southbound lanes were diverted to the feeder road as troopers investigated and reopened that evening.