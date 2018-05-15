Auto-pedestrian accident leaves Vidor woman in critical condition

An auto-pedestrian accident in on Main Street in Vidor sent a 59-year-old woman to a local hospital in critical condition, Vidor Police Department (VPD) Chief Rod Carroll reports.

According to a news release from VPD, dispatch received several calls reporting the accident in the 500 block of Main Street near Courtland Street at about 9:17 p.m. on May 14. Responding units found the pedestrian, identified as Connie Bozeman of Vidor, lying in the roadway unresponsive. Medics from Orange County ESD #1 and Acadian Ambulance Service arrived on-scene and began to administer advanced life support. The pedestrian was then transported to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was in the St. Elizabeth Hospital ICU in critical condition as of Tuesday, May 15, at 9:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing, Carroll stated. The driver remained on-scene and is cooperating with investigators.