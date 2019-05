Beaumont police are investigating after responding to a major wreck on Friday, May 24, at about 10:30 p.m.

BPD reports they were called to the 3700 block of West Cardinal Drive and a preliminary investigation showed a vehicle was traveling in the left southbound lane when a bicyclist entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle.

The cyclist was identified as 44-year-old Darrell Henderson. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Beaumont EMS.