Auto theft committed at Kroger

A car was stolen the evening of Nov. 28 at a Kroger in Beaumont located at 3845 Phelan Boulevard.

According to the press release from Beaumont Police Department, callers told dispatch that a gray Nissan sedan had just been stolen from the gas pumps and was last seen traveling East on Phelan. Shortly after the initial call of the auto theft, a traffic accident involving the stolen vehicle was reported at the intersection of Calder and 4th Street, in which the driver fled the scene on foot. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was pumping gas into her vehicle when a suspect who asked for a ride, to which the victim declined, approached her. The suspect then jumped inside the victim’s vehicle and fled. While the suspect was fleeing in the victim’s vehicle, the victim was knocked to the ground and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is on going and no arrests have been made at the time of this report. Anyone with information is asked to call Beaumont Police at (409) 832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477).