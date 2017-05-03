Auto theft: deputies arrest suspect in Land Rover

Deputies arrested a Port Arthur man for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on May 2 after reportedly stopping him in a Land Rover stolen from Nederland earlier the same day.

According to a news release from Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) Captain Crystal Holmes, the 2008 Land Rover was reported as stolen at 7:24 a.m. At 7:42 a.m., a Jefferson County Traffic Enforcement Unit was working traffic on I-10 when deputies observed the stolen Land Rover traveling westbound. The deputies attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, but the driver failed to comply, stated Holmes. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle stopped near Mile Marker 842. Deputies arrested the man driving the stolen vehicle, identified as 26-year-old Corey Flemings of Port Arthur, for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading detention in a motor vehicle.

The recovered vehicle will be released to the owner, reports JCSO.