Auto-theft suspect spent three freezing days hiding in deer blind

Jan. 18 around 12:37 p.m., a man called the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to report that he was behind his brother’s stolen maroon F350 truck with the rear window smashed out. They were eastbound on Highway 90. Deputies spotted the stolen truck and attempted to stop it.

The driver veered the truck into a field in the 2100 block of North Broadway in China. The truck became stuck in the field. The male suspect then fled on foot. A search of the area ensued. The suspect was taken into custody nearby.

He is identified as 30-year-old Alex Espinoza from Amarillo, Texas. He has multiple charges pending in Hardin County, Lubbock County, Swisher County, Briscoe County and Chambers County.

Espinoza is the same person who ran from Chambers County Deputies and JCSO Deputies on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. On that date, the stolen Dodge Challenger that he was driving crashed and he fled on foot. His passenger, 34-year-old Robert DeYoung of Winnie, was arrested that day.

Espinoza spent three nights hiding out in the woods during the freeze. He was able to find a deer blind that had a small propane heater, but that didn’t last very long. He said that he had not eaten nor drank since the chase on Monday.

He is charged with evading detention with a motor vehicle at this time with the possibility of additional charges to come.